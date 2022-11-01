Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 Initiatives undertaken by the Department of Fertilizers

New Delhi : During the Special Campaign 2.0, all officers and staff members in the Department of Fertilizers and its 9 PSUs actively participated in the Swachhta related activities from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022 with full vigour and enthusiasm for its successful implementation in their respective offices. The Progress of the Special Campaign 2 activities were regularly monitored and reviewed by the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers and Secretary, Department of Fertilizers from time to time. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers along with Economic Adviser attended the review meeting on Swachhta Campaign 2 activities taken by Secretary, Coordination, Cabinet Secretariat on 19th October, 2022 through Video Conferencing.

Secretary, Department of Fertilizers took a comprehensive review meeting on 25th October, 2022 with Officers in the Department of Fertilizers and CMDs/ MDs of the PSUs through Video Conferencing to review the progress made in the Swachhta Special Campaign 2 activities that were undertaken in the Department of Fertilizers and among its PSUs which are under the administrative control of Department of Fertilizers. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers urged all the Officers in the Department of Fertilizers and CMDs/MDS of all PSUs in the review meeting for the maintenance of cleanliness in office premises, rooms, weeding out of old physical and e- files, identification of scrap and redundant materials for their disposal and to practice a clean and healthy environment and work space in their respective offices.

The launch of the 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country is one of the best practices adopted as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives by the Department of Fertilizers. 600 existing district level retail shops were remodelled and provided more facilities to the farmers in terms of agri inputs and services. These Kendras were inaugurated by Prime Minister on the occasion of PM Kisan Sammelan. All these centers have become excellent examples of Swachhta Campaign 2 initiatives with clean premises and enhanced facilities for farmers.

Awareness was created for widespread people participation in the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 activities by the Department of Fertilizers along with its PSUs. In this regard, More than 100 tweets through the social media handles of twitter, facebook, instagram etc were done by the Department of Fertilizers and its PSUs relating to the launch of PMKSK centres and other activities undertaken by them on Special Campaign 2 initiatives for wider publicity and creating awareness among the masses.

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is also monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 by DARPG and updated information is uploaded in the SCDPM portal by the Department of Fertilizers on a regular basis. All efforts were made by the Department of Fertilizers and its PSUs for making progress towards the review and weeding out of old files both physical and e-files as per the Record Retention Schedule, Parliamentary Assurances, disposal of Public Grievances, References from MPs, digitization of records, reduce paper work, disposal of the e- waste, scrap material etc so that they can improve efficiency and space.

During the Special Campaign 2.0, as on 31st October, 2022, a total number of 21641 physical files have been reviewed and out of which 19610 files have been weeded out in the Department of Fertilizers along with its PSUs. The total revenue earned was Rs. 1.16 Crore due to disposal of scrap/metallic scrap material by the concerned PSUs which are under the administrative control of Department of Fertilizers. The space freed was 22011 sq. ft in this regard. All pending MP references and Public Grievances have been disposed off in the Department of Fertilizers during this period.

Besides, under Special Campaign 2 activities, Secretary, Department of Fertilizer along with Senior Officers in the Department of Fertilizers worked in a clean environment with clean desks and clean corridors and complied with the directions of the DARPG.

Some of the PSUs under Department of Fertilizers had the best practices of Swachhta Campaign 2 initiatives such as disposal of E waste was identified by NFL which included disposal of 134 desktops, Monitors, UPS and other electronic items etc. In BVFCL, which is located in the North Eastern State of Assam, the Special Campaign 2 started with Walkathon, Pushpanjali at Gandhi Statue at Gandhi Maidan followed by Prayer Meeting. A webinar on Special Campaign 2.0 was held on October 20, 2022 by BVFCL. More than 100+ BVFCL dealers from various locations of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh participated in the Webinar on curb on the use of single-use plastic.

As part of the Special Campaign 2 initiatives, on the Cleanliness drive, Madras Fertilizer limited carried out removal of 24 Tonnes of Scrap Material in its premises, RCF has scrap disposal of 14.45 MT, FACT disposed of metallic scrap of about 331 Tonnes. FAGMIL had the best practices of disposal of HDPE bags which generated revenue to the tune of Rs. 34.43 lakhs in this regard.