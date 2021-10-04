‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ Observed Successfully by JNPT

Mumbai: Coming together for a cleaner tomorrow, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling ports, celebrated the “Swachhta Pakhwada” with great vigour following all the preventive measures. Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT in the presence of Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPT, and HoDs inaugurated the Pakhwada by administering the “Swachhta Pledge” for a greener and sustainable future.

The main aim of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is to sensitize the JNPT employees, stakeholders to keep the port area clean and green, thereby ensuring the overall objective of cleanliness of the country. The port undertook multiple sanitization and cleanliness drives at various locations in the port including JNPT Township, hospital, guest house, bulk office area, administration building, main jetty area, Landing Jetty, ICD office, BPCL office, the liquid cargo jetty, and roadsides and in the near-by locality.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, outlined the significance of cleanliness in and around the port area and the environs otherwise. He complimented the employees who have put in their best efforts to realize the goals of ‘clean and green port’, with special reference to the services by sanitation workers, who play a significant role in maintaining cleanliness in and around the port area.

Spreading the message of Swachh Bharat widely, JNPT installed banners and signage boards at prearranged locations to enable awareness amongst people. The port also carried out various competitions like Essay writing, and slogan competitions were also conducted for JNPT employees. Port officials and employees actively participated in all these competitions. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd, 2021, the Swachhta Abhiyan implemented by JNPT marked its conclusion.

JNPT has been regularly implementing proper cleaning for all its facilities, and the port will continue to remain a socially conscious organization by making efforts towards building a clean and sustainable port.