Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) Fortnightly Campaign begins

New Delhi : The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has started a fortnightly campaign, ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) to accelerate the efforts towards complete sanitation in rural India. It is a massive community mobilization drive for cleaning up of legacy waste and activities for solid waste management. As part of this annual campaign, States are requested to organise activities with the objectives of (i) ensuring community mobilization and participation, a “jan andolan” towards Open Defecation Free (ODF)Plus villages (ii) disseminating importance of a “sampoorn swachh” village (iii) reinforcing the concept of “Sanitation as everyone’s business” and (v) commemorating Swachh Bharat Diwas (2nd October) at the village level. The Campaign has started from today i.e.15th September and will culminate on 2nd October.

The calendar of activities is as following:

15 th September – 2 nd October: Swachhata Hi Seva Activities

September – 2 October: Swachhata Hi Seva Activities 15 th – 17 th September: Shramdaan with massive peoples’participation

– 17 September: Shramdaan with massive peoples’participation 26 th September – 28 th September: United India for Swachhata in 9 States

September – 28 September: United India for Swachhata in 9 States 2nd October – Swachh Bharat Diwas: Gram Sabha meetings for ODF Plus village declarations and other activities; and, Awarding Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022 winners at National level.

A virtual conference (VC) was also conducted with the States on 9th Sept 2022, under the co-chairmanship of Union Minster of Jal Shakti and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in this regard. Herein the Union Ministers urged the participants for 3 dedicated days of concerted efforts,on 15th, 16th and 17th Sept 2022 as ‘shramdaan’ on cleanliness activities particularly cleaning of legacy waste sites and public places.