Swachhta Hi Seva , 2024 campaign successfully conducted by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Swachhta Hi Seva, 2024 Fortnight was observed by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs from 14th September to 2nd October, 2024 with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhta- Sanskar Swachhta’.

To mark the launch of Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) 2024, Swachhata Pledge was administered by Shri Umang Narula, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on 17.09.2024 in a function wherein Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary and other officers/officials of the Ministry were present.

During the Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign, various activities like “Swachhata Bhagidari” through “Shramdaaan” (Cleanliness drives with participation of all)/ reviewing/recording/weeding out of physical files etc. were conducted in the Ministry.

Shri Umang Narula, Secretary and Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs led the Mass Cleanliness Drive at and around Kerala Education Society Senior Secondary School, R. K. Puram, New Delhi. Officers/officials of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs along with School children took part in the Shramdaan for the cause of Swachhata.

In line with the campaign, a Tree Plantation Drive was conducted under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan, led by Shri Umang Narula, Secretary, MoPA and Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA in the same School. The tree plantation symbolizes the Ministry’s commitment to environmental conservation besides its protection and the promotion of a cleaner and greener India.

This event underscores the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to uphold the values of cleanliness and environmental responsibility as part of its larger mission to serve the public good. Trees play an important role in keeping our environment clean. By providing clean air, they make us healthy.

To imbibe the spirit of Swachhata amongst students, an Essay writing competition was also held in the same school on the theme of SHS 2024 “Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata” wherein students from different classes participated. To encourage students, Secretary, MoPA awarded best three students of Essay competition with Cash prize and Certificates for their performance in Essay writing competition.

Ministry regularly kept posting Messages on Social Media Platforms about cleanliness activities being conducted.

Secretary and Additional Secretary carried out inspections in the Ministry to check status of cleanliness etc. for ensuring progress of SHS campaign.

SHS, 2024 campaign ended with felicitation of Safai Mitras who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our communities clean and safe. In the concluding ceremony, Additional Secretary gave a clear message that Swachhata campaign may not be limited to a fortnight only but everyone must do efforts every day to ensure neatness and cleanliness of environment around us and also that internal cleanliness (purity of mind) is as much as important and desirable as the external cleanliness.

Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs lauded the efforts of the employees and insisted maintaining the momentum throughout the year. The successful campaign undertaken and enthusiastic participation made by employees reinforce the Ministry’s untiring commitment to a cleaner and healthier India.