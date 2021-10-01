Swachhta fortnight at MCL

Sambalpur : Swachhta Pakhwara – a fortnight-long observation of cleanliness – today began at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), administering Swachhta pledge to officers and staff here at the headquarters.

Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/ Projects and Planning) and Mr PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer also participated in the pledge-taking ceremony, which was moderated by Mr RL Khateek, General Manager (Personnel/Industrial Relations).

Similarly, the fortnight-long observations also started in all MCL’s Areas and projects in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.

A series of activities and competitions have been scheduled during this Swachhta fortnight.