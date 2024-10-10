Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 being observed by the Department of Fertilizers

Department of Fertilizers (DoF), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India and its 9 PSUs observed ‘Swachhata – Pakhwada’ from 01.09.2024 to 15.09.2024 and ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign from 17.09.2024 to 01.10.2024 respectively.

The Swachhata Pledge was undertaken in the Department of Fertilizers on 17.9.2024 in which officers/staff participated in the event. The Plantation drives under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ are currently underway among the PSUs of Department of Fertilizers, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) etc. About 4.97 lakh plant saplings have been planted so far, under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ by the various PSUs of DoF, IFFCO, KRIBHCO etc.

Besides, Shramdaan activities, Essay writing and Quiz Competition were also conducted in which officers/staff in DoF actively participated in the said events. A Webinar on avoidance of ‘Single Use Plastics’ was conducted in DoF, in coordination with RCF on 10.09.2024 through Video Conferencing.

Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 is also being observed by the Department of Fertilizers and its 09 PSUs from 2ndOctober, 2024 to 31st October, 2024. PSUs under DoF have been sensitised to gear up for the Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 initiatives for further institutionalizing cleanliness and also to reduce pendency/redundancy.

3884 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammrudhi Kendras (PMKSK), have been identified as the Campaign sites under the Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 initiatives relating to Department of Fertilizers with an aim to improve the PMKSKs with clean premises, enhanced facilities and easy accessibility for farmers.

Besides, all efforts will be ensured by the Department of Fertilizers and its PSUs for making progress towards the review and weeding out of old files (both physical and e-files) as per the Record Retention Schedule, disposal of Public Grievances, digitization of records, reduction of paper work, disposal of the e-waste, as well as scrap material etc so that efficiency and space availability gets improved. The progress of Special Campaign 4.0 will be monitored on a dedicated portal www.scdpm.gov.in by DARPG and updated information will be uploaded in the SCDPM portal by the Department of Fertilizers on a regular basis.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released Guidelines to implement the Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024, in order to achieve the goals of institutionalizing Swachhata and reducing pendency in Government offices.