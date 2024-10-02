Swachhata Shramdaan Organised by the Legislative Department

Swachhata Shramdaan was organised by the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice in the premises of Shastri Bhawan to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and to mark 10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a major initiative taken under the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign (SHS), 2024 and Special Campaign 4.0, led by Shri Udaya Kumara, Additional Secretary, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary/Nodal Officer, Dr. K. V. Kumar, Joint Secretary and other senior officers and staff including Safai Karamcharis of the Department and attached offices.

In addition, Shri Udaya Kumara and Shri R.K. Pattanyak also visited all the Sections and corridors/toilets, etc., to review ongoing swachhata activities being performed under the Campaign. On this occasion, Shri Udaya Kumara highlighted the significance of the Campaign and urged all officials to contribute some time for maintaining Swachhta in their surroundings, while also encouraging friends and neighbours to participate in the Campaign actively.