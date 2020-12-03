Swachhata Pakhwada concludes at Tata Steel

Joda: Tata Steel observed Swachhata Pakhwada 2020 from November 16-30 under the aegis of IBM Bhubaneswar at its Joda East Iron Mine, Khondbond Iron Mine, Katamati Iron Mine and Manganese Group of Mines at Bichakundi, Bamebari and Tiringpahar to spread awareness about cleanliness and also promote cleaner and beautiful office premises, residential complexes and workstations while abiding to all the social distancing norms.

On each day of the Pakhwada fortnight, a distinct task was undertaken to target one area at a time across all mining locations in and around Joda. Apart from this, cleanliness drives along with awareness sessions were also organized across Joda by the officials of Tata Steel Foundation. The campaign also aimed at creating awareness among employees and community people regarding precautions to be taken to keep safe from COVID-19.

