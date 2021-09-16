Swachhata Pakhwada 2021 at Paradip Port Trust

New Delhi : Coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, PPT began the observance of “Swachhta Pakhwada” today. It started with a Swachhata Pledge administered by A.K. Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT to HoDs and Dy. HoDs at the Portico in front of PPT Administrative Building. Due to COVID-19 Guidelines, different Head of Offices and that staff took pledge in their respective office premises maintaining social distancing norms. R&B Division of Engg. Deptt. undertook cleanliness activities in the surroundings of the Administrative Building.

PPT has already drawn up a detailed Action plan for the period, as part of Swachhta Pakhwada viz., awareness drive among workers and staff of all Departments & Divisions of PPT, swachhata awareness hoardings, Swacchata Rath, Cleaning of Pump Houses and digital display at important locations in the township.

Due to the COVID crisis and Unlock guidelines, social distancing is being given special emphasis in various events to be undertaken during the Pakhwada period.