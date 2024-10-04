“Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS-2024) Campaign – ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’

The Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS 2024) Campaign was organized in MeitY from 17th Sept 2024 to 2nd Oct 2024 with great energy and enthusiasm and a large number of activities ranging from pledge ceremony, lectures, tree plantation, cleanliness drives, health & social welfare Shivirs & slogan competitions were organized by MeitY and all associated organizations under the guidance of Shri S Krishnan Secretary MeitY and Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary MeitY.

32 competitions, 21 health camps, and 15 welfare camps for SafaiMitras

Along with the MeitY organizations 127 pledge taking ceremonies were held, 32 slogan/waste to Art competitions were held, 45 Walkathons/Cyclothons were held, 571 tree plantation activities were undertaken, 39 CTU were cleansed, 21 Health Camps & 15 welfare camps for Safai Mitras were organized. Photographs and videos of the events were uploaded on the SHS-2024 portal. The MeitY has also issued messages on X social media.

Pledge Taking Ceremony

CTU ShramDaan

Lecture on Plastic waste, solid waste and liquid waste at MeitY

‘Cleanliness is Next to Godliness’

On the culmination of the SHS 2024 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhiji’s Birth Anniversary, a cultural programme was organized under chairmanship of Secretary MeitY with participation of Shri Akash Tripathi, MD & CEO MyGov, Shri Sushil Kumar, JS, Shri Shobhendra Bahadur, Dir Pers. and other senior officers of the level of Sr Directors, DGs, CEOs and SafaiMitras. The cultural event brought out the message of “Cleanliness is next to Godliness” as envisioned by our father of the Nation.