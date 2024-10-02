‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign from 17th September to 1st October 2024 in Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Department of Science and Technology conducted the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign in the different buildings of Department and across all its Autonomous Bodies and subordinate offices of DST spread across various parts of the country.

Under ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign, Secretary, DST administered Swachhata pledge to all the officials of DST to create awareness and commitment for a clean and garbage free India. All the 26 Autonomous Bodies and subordinate offices under Ministry of Science and Technology participated in the campaign and celebrated it as a festival of cleanliness.

Various activities were planned by the Department of Science and Technology which included Painting Competition for students of classes 6th to 10th from various parts of the country on the theme ‘Clean India of my Dream’.

Activities relating to vermicomposting of the organic waste generated in Departmental Canteen, office campus of DST, Autonomous Institutions and Survey of India offices all over India to regulate landfills and reduce pollution, fostering the creation of wealth from waste.

Preventive Health Checkup for sanitation workers of DST was conducted during the period. Safety gears and cleanliness tools were distributed to the sanitation workers of DST. Four (4) Lecture cum Awareness Sessions on “Cleanliness & its impact on health” were conducted in Government and private Schools and Biodegradable items were distributed in Govt. Schools spread in the vicinity of Technology Bhawan. Shramdaan activity was organized during which officers/scientists of DST were engaged in cleaning the surrounding areas of Technology Bhawan.

Cleaning, repair of equipments, beautification of the campus and disposal of waste was done in Vigyan Sadan and the premises of DST. Auction of the unserviceable items of Vigyan Sadan and weeding out of old papers lying in the reception block of Technology Bhawan was done. Extensive cleaning of the Departmental Canteen and area behind the Old S&T Block was carried out. A total of 15 trucks loaded with horticulture and other waste materials were removed from the site.

Provision for natural lighting was made in the dark areas of Technology Bhawan. Plantation drive was conducted under the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ in Technology Bhawan and nearby schools. Multiple Yoga Sessions were also organized for the DST officials in which participation of the women employees was seen in large numbers. Also, sanitary napkin vending machine along with incinerator machine was installed in fourteen female washrooms in Technology Bhawan to ensure a clean and female friendly workplace.

Various areas were identified for being cleaned up during the campaign period for optimization of space Management and enhancement of workplace experience in premises of DST and its autonomous organisations. Further, Joint Secretary (Admn.), DST, Smt. A Dhanalakshmi inspected the identified cleanliness sites in the office premises and directed the senior officers to put their best efforts to achieve the target during the campaign period.

Awareness about the campaign was spread through different social media platforms like X (Formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. The campaign was conducted in full swing to achieve the targets set by the Department of Science and Technology for the specified period.

Autonomous Institutions (AIs) and Subordinate Offices under the Department located various part of the country also actively participated in ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ 2024 Campaign and conducted various activities such as Pledge taking ceremony, Poetry writing competition, quiz competition on cleanliness and hygiene, Awareness Campaign with Villagers (Gram Shabha), Plantation Drive under the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, Waste management workshop for school children, lectures for spreading awareness on Swachhata, Preventive Health Checkup camp for Safai Mitra etc.