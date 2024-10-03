Swachhata Hi Seva: Celebration of Gandhi Jayanti in Ministry of Minority Affairs with a focus on Swachhata Awareness

Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 was concluded with celebration of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd of October, 2024 with great enthusias in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This year’s celebration was marked by a special emphasis on Swachhata awareness, aligning with Gandhiji’s vision for a clean and sustainable India.

The event featured engaging activities aimed at promoting the importance of cleanliness in our daily lives. As a gesture of appreciation for the diligent efforts of the Ministry’s housekeeping staff, who are instrumental in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness, T-shirts were distributed to them. This initiative not only recognized their hard work but also encouraged a collective commitment to fostering a cleaner environment.

In addition to the t-shirt distribution, a special lunch was organized for the housekeeping team as a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions. The event served as a reminder that Swachhata is not just an individual responsibility but a shared commitment towards building a better society.