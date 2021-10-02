Swachhata Hi Seva celebrated across the country from Sep 15 – Oct 2, 2021 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : The Government of India under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is celebrating the commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements with the community mobilization initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). Under the flagship campaign AKAM, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti organized important activities under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBMG) Phase 2 to accelerate the ODF Plus activities and sustaining the Open Defecation Free (ODF) achievements in villages.

• Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah Rath Yatra: 15th September to 2nd October 2021

• Swachhta Hi Seva: 15th September to 2nd October 2021

• Swachhata Samvad: 15th August 2021 to 15th August 2022

• Sthayitva Evum Sujalaam Abhiyan 100-day Campaign: 25th August 2021 onwards

During the SHS 2021 fortnight, series of activities were organized to promote community mobilization like flagging of Swachhata Raths, Swachhata Shramdaan, Swachhata Jagriti Yatra (Rallies), Award and Recognition of Swachhata Champions, Gram Sabha Resolutions on banning Single Use Plastic (SUP), Swachhata Samvad with elected representatives (Gram Pradhans/Sarpanches) of Gram Panchayats, etc. The SHS campaign culminated today i.e on 2nd October, 2021 with the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas by states and districts across the country.

In SHS 2021 fortnight, over 60 lakh people participated and contributed in Swachhata Shramdaan, over 1.5 lakh Shramdaan activities were organized, more than 43,000 Gram Sabhas were held for SUP ban resolution passing, and around 783 Swachhata Raths were flagged off countrywide across districts and states. Liquid Waste Management Infrastructure activities during the fortnight also saw significant results with around 15951 individual and 7216 community soak pits constructed during this period.

The SHS 2021 campaign started on 15th September nationwide with state and district level launch events by State Minister in charge (Rural Sanitation), State SBMG Mission Directors, senior Department officials and District Collectors/CEO Zila Parishad and others at district level and elected representatives and community members in villages. Hon’ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel participated in SHS campaign by flagging off the Swachhata Rath at Jararudham GP, Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh on 17th Sep, 2021 for generating mass awareness on ODF Plus or comprehensive cleanliness through IEC Raths. He also addressed the gathering and attended Swachhata Sangoshti along with state minister (Revenue and Transport), Madhya Pradesh. Hon’ble Union MoS also motivated community members and encouraged to adopt suitable behaviours & action on key ODF Plus components for effective SLWM i.e. Grey Water Management (GWM), Biodegradable Waste Management (BWM), Plastic Waste Management (PWM), Faecal Waste Management (FSM) and Gobardhan.

SHS 2021 campaign in Assam, was led by Sri, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Hon’ble Minister, PHE, Govt. of Assam by flagging off the Satyagraha Se Swachhata Raths on 15th Sep, 2021 for creating mass awareness on ODF Sustainability and key components of ODF Plus. Hon’ble Chief Minister, Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel launched 100 days campaign for liquid waste management for constructing individual/community soakpits and toilets retrofitting as part of the SHS campaign along with awareness activities like wall paintings, Samvads, slogan writings across the state. The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant participated in SHS campaign along with State Assembly Speaker, Shri Rajesh Patnekar by flagging off Swachhata Raths on 17th Sep, 2021. In Himachal Pradesh, Shri Suresh Bhardwaj, Minister Urban Development launched SHS campaign in the state by flagging off Swachhata Raths which travelled to Gram Panchayats creating mass awareness on ODF Plus. In Jharkhand, the Inaugural ceremony of SHS 2021 was held on15th September, 2021 at village Nagri, Gram Panchayat Nagri, Block- Nagri of Ranchi district and was attended by State Mission Director, along with Jal Sahiya, Swachhgrahi, Panchayti Raj representatives, Self Help Groups (SHGs), youth groups and consultants of SBMG Jharkhand. Similarly, all states organized SHS activities in the fortnight for strengthening the Jan Andolan for achieving comprehensive cleanliness in villages.