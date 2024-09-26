Swachhata Hi Seva 2024: Promoting Cleanliness Initiatives in DoCA Offices

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, through its various sub ordinate offices observed Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, themed “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata,” today.

Slogan writing Competition: was organised today at Department of Consumer affairs to spread the message of Swachhata amongst the employees of the department. 28 employees of DoCA participated in the event and wrote/drew slogans on five different topics related to cleanliness. Participants wrote/drew these slogans in both English and Hindi. These topics were-

Highlighting the connection between cleanliness and health Encouraging Community Clean up Drives Promoting personal responsibility in cleanliness Encouraging proper Sanitation Practices

Employees of DoCA participating in Slogan Writing Competition held today.

Some creative slogans from the competition held at DoCA

Essay writing competition was also held at RRSL Bhubaneswar today.

Employees of RRSL Bhubaneswar writing essays for SHS essay writing competition.

Quiz Competition at IILM Ranchi: The quiz competition was organized by the Swachhata committee for BTC trainee officers. All the employees of the office participated in the quiz.

BTC trainee officers of IILM, Ranchi participating in Quiz Competition

Workshop on Hygienic Practices: The employees of BIS Dehradun Branch Office sensitized students about hygienic practices under Swachhta Campaign. Students were taught about the biomedical wastes that should be thrown in the red dustbin and organic and wet wastes are thrown in the green dustbin.

BIS Dehradun employees talking to teaching and interacting with students from nearby school.

Session on Pure drinking water with the locals: Today the team of NTH, Jaipur visited the Panchayat Samiti Govindgarh to take an interactive session on purity of drinking water and onsite drinking water testing. They also gifted dustbins and brooms to Government Senior Secondary School, Itawa Bhopji.

NTH, Jaipur employees educating the locals about the purity of drinking water and onsite drinking water testing.

Gifting of dustbins and brooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Itawa

Creation of Garbage Disposal pit : RRSL, Varanasi organized a Garbage disposal pit for better waste management practices, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Before and after images of garbage disposal pit at RRSL, varanasi

Cleanliness activities at BIS, NRL, Mohali: BIS, NRL, Mohali conducted a cleanliness drive in their store today.

Glimpses from cleanliness activities conducted today at BIS, NRL, Mohali.

Activities related to cleanliness and disposal of garbage were also performed outside the RRSL, Ahmedabad building.

Employees of RRSL, Ahmedabad cleaning the area near their office.

The Laboratory along with all the equipment at RRSL Faridabad were also cleaned today by the staff and the cleanliness incharge of the office.

A staff of RRSL, Faridabad cleaning the equipment.

Cleanliness and planting of trees: BIS, Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh organized a Cleanliness Drive and Tree Planting initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being.

Disposal of garbage after cleaning the office surrounding s at BIS, Vijayawada

Tree plantation by an employee