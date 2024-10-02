“Swachhata Hi Seva- 2024” Prize distribution ceremony organises to the children of Safai Mitras and their felicitation in Krishi Bhawan

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is participating vigorously in the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 campaign being observed from 17th September to 2nd October with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ along with all its subordinate/attached/autonomous bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/field offices spread all over the country.

The Safai Mitras are an integral part of the ecosystem and provide a healthy and clean environment to work in. Considering the important role in the larger well-being of the department, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare organised a felicitation function for them on 1st October, 2024. Over 150 Safai Mitras were felicitated in this event.

Further, a prize distribution ceremony was also organized for the winners of the drawing competition held on 21st September, 2024 for the children of Safai Mitras in Krishi Bhawan.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Ms. Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary in the Department.