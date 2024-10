The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has underlined that Swachhata has been among the most discussed topics during Mann Ki Baat.

Sharing a post on X by narendramodi_in handle, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Swachhata has indeed been among the most discussed topics during Mann Ki Baat. We have highlighted life journeys of exemplary people working to make India Swachh.

#10YearsOfSwachhBharat”