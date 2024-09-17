Swachhata Abhiyaan has eliminated the curse from the lives of mothers and sisters by building toilets, stresses the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today highlighted the transformative change in people’s perception of cleanliness that has been brought about by the Prime Minister’s focus on Swachhata.
Addressing the inauguration of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva – 2024’ campaign at Paramveer Peeru Singh Government Senior Secondary School in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, today, Shri Dhankhar stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proclamation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August 2014 has proven to be the world’s most revolutionary step in a decade and is a symbol of continuous change in the country. During the last decade, due to this campaign and because of the Prime Minister’s initiative, there has been a revolutionary and widespread change in people’s mentality towards cleanliness.”
Drawing attention to the achievements of the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, the Vice-President in his address stated that there was a time when the mission of having a toilet in every home in a country of 130 crore was beyond imagination, but today this change has been brought about by the PM’s initiative.
Underlining the radical changes in waste management in India, Shri Dhankhar said, “India has now become an example to the world. Today, fuel and energy are being produced from waste.”
He further expressed that, “Cleanliness is a service. It is an excellent commitment to humanity. We should embrace it with an open mind. When the whole society works unitedly in this direction, I am hopeful that we will be able to build a clean and strong India, and our journey will be successful.”
Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power, Shri Avinash Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.