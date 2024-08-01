Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen Achieves 100% Household Toilet Coverage by October 2019

Under Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen Phase-I between 2014-15 and 2019-20, over 10.14 crore Individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed, and a massive behaviour change campaign carried out, leading all villages, districts, and states to declare themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October 2, 2019. This monumental achievement was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, with households having access to toilets increasing from 39% in October 2014 to 100% in October 2019. States and UTs were advised to ensure no household should be left behind, covering any remaining households (left out & newly emerging) under the program.
Having achieved the ODF status, Phase II of SBM(G) is being implemented with the objective inter-alia to sustain the ODF status of villages. Realizing that the task of constructing toilets is a continuous process and not a one-time activity, as there are continuously new emerging households, migrant households etc. which will require Toilets, construction of new Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) (Toilets) continues to be the first charge on SBM(G) funds and states are advised continuously to plan for left out toilets and address this gap on priority. In co-ordination with the PMAY(G) programme also, there is a provision to provide toilets to eligible beneficiaries along with the house from SBM(G) funds. It is due to all these measures, that even in Phase II of the programme almost 1.43 crore toilets have been built in the last 4 years and current year.
|State/UT-wise, No. of IHHLs constructed under Phase-II of SBM(G) during last 4 years and current year
|Sr. No.
|States/UTs
|No. of IHHLs constructed
|1
|A & N Islands
|2497
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,15,317
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21,046
|4
|Assam
|6,51,044
|5
|Bihar
|22,25,482
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|2,19,420
|7
|D & N Haveli and Daman & Diu
|2204
|8
|Goa
|1853
|9
|Gujarat
|5,63,901
|10
|Haryana
|46,702
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|48,523
|12
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2,11,355
|13
|Jharkhand
|6,09,191
|14
|Karnataka
|4,07,767
|15
|Kerala
|23,167
|16
|Ladakh
|4021
|17
|Lakshadweep
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|8,34,910
|19
|Maharashtra
|6,47,547
|20
|Manipur
|17,026
|21
|Meghalaya
|85,578
|22
|Mizoram
|10,993
|23
|Nagaland
|17,695
|24
|Odisha
|6,06,345
|25
|Puducherry
|1691
|26
|Punjab
|1,30,960
|27
|Rajasthan
|7,72,363
|28
|Sikkim
|14,375
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|3,58,358
|30
|Telangana
|1,22,220
|31
|Tripura
|95,273
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|39,51,528
|33
|Uttarakhand
|37,326
|34
|West Bengal
|14,29,871
|Total
|1,43,87,549
As per information received by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)[SBM-U] on October 2, 2014 with the objective to make urban areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF). The initiatives under SBM-U are targeted at benefitting the entire population of the city including slums. Under SBM-U, funds are released to States/Union Territory (UT) Administrations for construction of Community Toilets/ Public Toilets (CTs/PTs). Under SBM-U and SBM-U 2.0, Central Share (CS) of funds are released to the States/UTs. The States thereafter release funds to City/Urban Local Body (ULB) as per their Action Plans. The Community Toilets (CTs) are targeted for beneficiaries who are primary Slum dwellers. On the other hand, Public Toilets (PTs) are targeted for the floating population and common persons in public places in urban areas.
State-wise details of Community and Public Toilets (CT/PTs)
|S. No.
|States/UTs
|Total Community and Public toilets (No. of seats)
|Mission Target
|Complete
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|21,464
|17,799
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar
|126
|609
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|387
|89
|4
|Assam
|3,554
|3,356
|5
|Bihar
|26,439
|28,677
|6
|Chandigarh
|976
|2,512
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17,796
|18,832
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu UT
|219
|615
|9
|Delhi
|11,138
|28,256
|10
|Goa
|507
|1,270
|11
|Gujarat
|31,010
|24,149
|12
|Haryana
|10,393
|11,374
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|876
|1,700
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3,585
|3,451
|15
|Jharkhand
|12,366
|9,643
|16
|Karnataka
|34,839
|36,556
|17
|Kerala
|4,801
|2,872
|18
|Ladakh
|194
|194
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|40,230
|29,867
|20
|Maharashtra
|59,706
|1,66,465
|21
|Manipur
|620
|581
|22
|Meghalaya
|362
|152
|23
|Mizoram
|491
|1,324
|24
|Nagaland
|478
|238
|25
|Odisha
|17,800
|12,211
|26
|Puducherry
|1,204
|836
|27
|Punjab
|10,924
|11,522
|28
|Rajasthan
|26,364
|31,300
|29
|Sikkim
|142
|268
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|59,921
|92,744
|31
|Telangana
|15,543
|15,465
|32
|Tripura
|586
|1,089
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|63,451
|70,370
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2,611
|4,694
|35
|West Bengal
|26,484
|5,746
|Total
|5,07,587
|6,36,826
Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August 2019, 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 26.07.2024, around 11.78 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 26.07.2024, out of 19.32 Crore rural households in the country, more than 15.01 Crore (77.71%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.
JJM: State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households
(No. in Lakh)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Total rural HHs
|Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 26.07.2024
|No.
|%age
|1
|A & N Islands
|0.62
|0.62
|100.00
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|95.45
|70.12
|73.47
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2.29
|2.29
|100.00
|4
|Assam
|71.58
|57.40
|80.19
|5
|Bihar
|166.89
|160.36
|96.08
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|50.05
|39.26
|78.44
|7
|DNH & DD
|0.85
|0.85
|100.00
|8
|Goa
|2.64
|2.64
|100.00
|9
|Gujarat
|91.18
|91.18
|100.00
|10
|Haryana
|30.41
|30.41
|100.00
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|17.09
|17.09
|100.00
|12
|Jammu & Kashmir
|18.69
|15.11
|80.85
|13
|Jharkhand
|62.48
|33.72
|53.97
|14
|Karnataka
|101.30
|78.97
|77.96
|15
|Kerala
|70.86
|37.78
|53.31
|16
|Ladakh
|0.41
|0.38
|93.28
|17
|Lakshadweep
|0.13
|0.12
|89.36
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|111.80
|71.45
|63.91
|19
|Maharashtra
|146.72
|126.73
|86.37
|20
|Manipur
|4.52
|3.59
|79.59
|21
|Meghalaya
|6.51
|5.21
|79.97
|22
|Mizoram
|1.33
|1.33
|100.00
|23
|Nagaland
|3.63
|3.33
|91.58
|24
|Odisha
|88.69
|65.66
|74.04
|25
|Puducherry
|1.15
|1.15
|100.00
|26
|Punjab
|34.19
|34.19
|100.00
|27
|Rajasthan
|107.07
|55.27
|51.62
|28
|Sikkim
|1.33
|1.19
|89.01
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|125.15
|106.40
|85.01
|30
|Telangana
|53.98
|53.98
|100.00
|31
|Tripura
|7.50
|6.15
|82.03
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|265.99
|224.47
|84.39
|33
|Uttarakhand
|14.52
|13.82
|95.12
|34
|West Bengal
|175.27
|89.33
|50.97
|Total
|19,32.17
|15,01.54
|77.71
Source: JJM-IMIS
The State/ UT-wise & District-wise status of tap water connection provided under the Mission in rural areas is in public domain and available on JJM dashboard at https://ejalshakti.gov.in/jjmreport/JJMIndia.aspx