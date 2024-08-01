Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen Achieves 100% Household Toilet Coverage by October 2019

Under Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen Phase-I between 2014-15 and 2019-20, over 10.14 crore Individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed, and a massive behaviour change campaign carried out, leading all villages, districts, and states to declare themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October 2, 2019 . This monumental achievement was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, with households having access to toilets increasing from 39% in October 2014 to 100% in October 2019. States and UTs were advised to ensure no household should be left behind, covering any remaining households (left out & newly emerging) under the program.

Having achieved the ODF status, Phase II of SBM(G) is being implemented with the objective inter-alia to sustain the ODF status of villages. Realizing that the task of constructing toilets is a continuous process and not a one-time activity, as there are continuously new emerging households, migrant households etc. which will require Toilets, construction of new Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) (Toilets) continues to be the first charge on SBM(G) funds and states are advised continuously to plan for left out toilets and address this gap on priority. In co-ordination with the PMAY(G) programme also, there is a provision to provide toilets to eligible beneficiaries along with the house from SBM(G) funds. It is due to all these measures, that even in Phase II of the programme almost 1.43 crore toilets have been built in the last 4 years and current year.

State/UT-wise, No. of IHHLs constructed under Phase-II of SBM(G) during last 4 years and current year Sr. No. States/UTs No. of IHHLs constructed 1 A & N Islands 2497 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,15,317 3 Arunachal Pradesh 21,046 4 Assam 6,51,044 5 Bihar 22,25,482 6 Chhattisgarh 2,19,420 7 D & N Haveli and Daman & Diu 2204 8 Goa 1853 9 Gujarat 5,63,901 10 Haryana 46,702 11 Himachal Pradesh 48,523 12 Jammu & Kashmir 2,11,355 13 Jharkhand 6,09,191 14 Karnataka 4,07,767 15 Kerala 23,167 16 Ladakh 4021 17 Lakshadweep 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 8,34,910 19 Maharashtra 6,47,547 20 Manipur 17,026 21 Meghalaya 85,578 22 Mizoram 10,993 23 Nagaland 17,695 24 Odisha 6,06,345 25 Puducherry 1691 26 Punjab 1,30,960 27 Rajasthan 7,72,363 28 Sikkim 14,375 29 Tamil Nadu 3,58,358 30 Telangana 1,22,220 31 Tripura 95,273 32 Uttar Pradesh 39,51,528 33 Uttarakhand 37,326 34 West Bengal 14,29,871 Total 1,43,87,549

As per information received by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)[SBM-U] on October 2, 2014 with the objective to make urban areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF). The initiatives under SBM-U are targeted at benefitting the entire population of the city including slums. Under SBM-U, funds are released to States/Union Territory (UT) Administrations for construction of Community Toilets/ Public Toilets (CTs/PTs). Under SBM-U and SBM-U 2.0, Central Share (CS) of funds are released to the States/UTs. The States thereafter release funds to City/Urban Local Body (ULB) as per their Action Plans. The Community Toilets (CTs) are targeted for beneficiaries who are primary Slum dwellers. On the other hand, Public Toilets (PTs) are targeted for the floating population and common persons in public places in urban areas.

State-wise details of Community and Public Toilets (CT/PTs)

S. No. States/UTs Total Community and Public toilets (No. of seats) Mission Target Complete 1 Andhra Pradesh 21,464 17,799 2 Andaman and Nicobar 126 609 3 Arunachal Pradesh 387 89 4 Assam 3,554 3,356 5 Bihar 26,439 28,677 6 Chandigarh 976 2,512 7 Chhattisgarh 17,796 18,832 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu UT 219 615 9 Delhi 11,138 28,256 10 Goa 507 1,270 11 Gujarat 31,010 24,149 12 Haryana 10,393 11,374 13 Himachal Pradesh 876 1,700 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3,585 3,451 15 Jharkhand 12,366 9,643 16 Karnataka 34,839 36,556 17 Kerala 4,801 2,872 18 Ladakh 194 194 19 Madhya Pradesh 40,230 29,867 20 Maharashtra 59,706 1,66,465 21 Manipur 620 581 22 Meghalaya 362 152 23 Mizoram 491 1,324 24 Nagaland 478 238 25 Odisha 17,800 12,211 26 Puducherry 1,204 836 27 Punjab 10,924 11,522 28 Rajasthan 26,364 31,300 29 Sikkim 142 268 30 Tamil Nadu 59,921 92,744 31 Telangana 15,543 15,465 32 Tripura 586 1,089 33 Uttar Pradesh 63,451 70,370 34 Uttarakhand 2,611 4,694 35 West Bengal 26,484 5,746 Total 5,07,587 6,36,826

Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August 2019, 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 26.07.2024, around 11.78 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 26.07.2024, out of 19.32 Crore rural households in the country, more than 15.01 Crore (77.71%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

JJM: State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households

(No. in Lakh)

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 26.07.2024 No. %age 1 A & N Islands 0.62 0.62 100.00 2 Andhra Pradesh 95.45 70.12 73.47 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.29 2.29 100.00 4 Assam 71.58 57.40 80.19 5 Bihar 166.89 160.36 96.08 6 Chhattisgarh 50.05 39.26 78.44 7 DNH & DD 0.85 0.85 100.00 8 Goa 2.64 2.64 100.00 9 Gujarat 91.18 91.18 100.00 10 Haryana 30.41 30.41 100.00 11 Himachal Pradesh 17.09 17.09 100.00 12 Jammu & Kashmir 18.69 15.11 80.85 13 Jharkhand 62.48 33.72 53.97 14 Karnataka 101.30 78.97 77.96 15 Kerala 70.86 37.78 53.31 16 Ladakh 0.41 0.38 93.28 17 Lakshadweep 0.13 0.12 89.36 18 Madhya Pradesh 111.80 71.45 63.91 19 Maharashtra 146.72 126.73 86.37 20 Manipur 4.52 3.59 79.59 21 Meghalaya 6.51 5.21 79.97 22 Mizoram 1.33 1.33 100.00 23 Nagaland 3.63 3.33 91.58 24 Odisha 88.69 65.66 74.04 25 Puducherry 1.15 1.15 100.00 26 Punjab 34.19 34.19 100.00 27 Rajasthan 107.07 55.27 51.62 28 Sikkim 1.33 1.19 89.01 29 Tamil Nadu 125.15 106.40 85.01 30 Telangana 53.98 53.98 100.00 31 Tripura 7.50 6.15 82.03 32 Uttar Pradesh 265.99 224.47 84.39 33 Uttarakhand 14.52 13.82 95.12 34 West Bengal 175.27 89.33 50.97 Total 19,32.17 15,01.54 77.71

Source: JJM-IMIS

The State/ UT-wise & District-wise status of tap water connection provided under the Mission in rural areas is in public domain and available on JJM dashboard at https://ejalshakti.gov.in/jjmreport/JJMIndia.aspx