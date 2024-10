The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the completion of 10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and remarked that it is a phenomenal movement, powered by 140 crore Indians.

Reposting a thread on X by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister wrote:

“A phenomenal movement, powered by 140 crore Indians! #10YearsOfSwachhBharat”