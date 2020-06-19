SW Monsoon passing through some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

♦ Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand around 22nd June and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during the subsequent 72 hours.

♦ A trough at mean sea level runs from central Pakistan to south Assam across north Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Assam & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood at lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over east & northeast India during next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha during 21st-23rd June.

♦ Due to dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered heat wave conditions very likely over West Rajasthan during next 2 days and in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast that:

Heat Wave conditions very likely at a few places over West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during subsequent 24 hours.

No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over remaining parts of the country during next 3 days.

Weather Warning during next 5 days:

19 June (Day 1):

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Meghalaya; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Marathwada, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat state and Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Heat wave conditions very likely at a few places over West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan.

♦ Duststorm/Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Duststorm at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along & off Gujarat coast and over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

20 June (Day 2):

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh,Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat state and Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

21 June (Day 3):

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Rayalseema, Coastal Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and East Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

22 June (Day 4):

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

♦ Duststorm/Thunderstorm likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

23 June (Day 5):

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

♦ Duststorm/Thunderstorm likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

Related

comments