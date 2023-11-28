SVKM Trust has signed an agreement with Odisha Govt for establishment of NMIMS University near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: SVKM Trust has signed an agreement with Odisha Govt for establishment of NMIMS University (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies is a premier private University). It is part of vision of CM Naveen Patnaik to bring the best of the institutes of the country to Odisha for the benefit of the students of the state.

NMIMS University to be set up at Gaudakashipur in Jatni will reserve 30% of the total seats for meritorious students from Odisha. The institute will have courses from KG to PG Education which will give further boost to quality education in the state.