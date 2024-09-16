Suzuki V-Strom SX successfully ‘Ride Through Impassable’ terrain of Ladakh

Sets National Record for ‘Highest Top 9 Mountain Passes Covered by a Two-Wheeler in India’ in just 18-hrs in the India Book of Records

New Delhi : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, proudly announces the successful completion of the ‘V-Strom Expedition – Ride Through Impassable’. With this exhilarating 18-hour expedition across the most challenging terrains of Ladakh on Suzuki’s 250cc motorcycle V-Strom SX, SMIPL sets a new national record for the ‘Highest Top 9 Mountain Passes Covered by a Two-Wheeler’ in the India Book of Records.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The successful completion of the ‘V-Strom Expedition – Ride Through Impassable’ is a moment of great joy and pride for Suzuki Motorcycle India. This challenging journey highlights the motorcycle’s superior performance and reliability under extreme conditions. Setting a new benchmark in the Indian Book of Records is a testament to the outstanding engineering of our 250cc motorcycle – V-Strom SX. I congratulate the entire team for their dedication and perseverance and look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with our motorcycles.”

A record setting journey of ‘V-Strom Expedition – Ride Through Impassable’

The Suzuki V-Strom SX embarked on its record-setting journey on September 11, 2024 at 7 PM from Tanglang La and reached Umling La on September 12, 2024 at 1 PM, covering an impressive 780 kilometres in just 18 hours. The route traversed by the expedition included nine major mountain passes, with notable heights such as Khardung La (17,582 feet), Umling La (19,024 feet), and Marsimik La (18,314) feet. The expedition saw a team of six experienced riders completing the route in three phases on two Suzuki V-Strom SX motorcycles, navigating through some of the most treacherous terrains in Ladakh.

This expedition ride showcased the V-Strom SX’s 250cc Oil-cooled engine and Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology, which performed flawlessly under the most challenging high-altitude conditions. The bike’s engineering excellence was on full display as it effortlessly navigated through a variety of terrains, including both paved and unpaved roads, while enduring subzero temperatures. The motorcycle’s solid handling, upright riding position, and dual-purpose semi-block pattern tires were instrumental in its success, proving the V-Strom SX to be exceptionally well-suited and a reliable choice for the rugged landscapes of Ladakh.

For more information and updates, follow the journey on social media with hashtags: #VCONNECT, #LehSetGo, and #VStromExpedition.