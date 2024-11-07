Suzuki Motorcycle India closes Oct’24 with Highest Ever Monthly Sales of 1,20,055 units  

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has achieved a significant sales milestone in October 2024. Closing the month with total sales of 1,20,055 units, the company recorded its highest ever monthly sales, marking a robust 19% growth over 1,00,507 units sold in October 2023.

SMIPL’s domestic sales surged by 24% from 84,302 units in October 2023 to an all-time high of 1,04,940 units sold in October 2024. The company exported 15,115 units to international markets in October 2024 compared to 16,205 units exported in the same month last year.

Talking about the sales achievement, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Reaching this record in sales is an important milestone for all of us at Suzuki. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, business associates, and dealer network for their continued support which has contributed to this achievement. This growth reflects our team’s hard work and trust of our customers as they continue to ride a Suzuki two-wheeler. We will continue to provide exceptional experiences to customers across India.”

Bringing fresh energy into its big bike segment, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched GSX-8R in October 2024. The GSX-8R combines practical real-world performance, rider-friendly controllability and advanced equipment features with cutting-edge sportbike styling, setting ‘The New Standard of Sport’. The all-new Suzuki GSX-8R is available in three colour ways: Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2. at all Suzuki Bike Zones across India.