Suzuki Motorcycle India closes August’24 with total sales of 1,04,800 units

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales for August 2024.

The company recorded a total sale of 1,04,800 units in August 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of 1% compared to 103,336 units sold in August 2023. Maintaining the growth momentum, the domestic sales grew 5% to 87,480 units in the month from 83,045 units sold in the same period last year. Parallelly, SMIPL exported 17,320 units in August 2024 against 20,291 units exported in the same month a year ago.

Commenting on the sales performance of August’24, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “August has been yet another month of the continual YOY monthly growth trend that we have been experiencing in our domestic sale for which we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their continuous patronage and to our dealerships for their consistent effort to provide customer experience in line with expectations. As we approach the festive season, we are ready to meet the increasing demand and continue delivering excellence in both products and services.”