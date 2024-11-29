Suzuki GIXXER series set Endurance Benchmark at the 24 hours GIXXER Endurance Challenge – The Ultimate Test

Enters the Indian Book of Records for Maximum Distance Covered by 150cc and 250cc motorcycles in India in 24 hours

Proving the Ultimate Test of Endurance: GIXXER SF 150 clocks 2,802.3 Kms in 24 Hours

Achieving New Heights in Performance: GIXXER SF 250 records 3,259 Kms in 24 Hours

New Delhi : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, accomplishes a new milestone by setting National Records for the Maximum Distance covered by its GIXXER series in 150cc and 250cc category motorcycles in India. This feat was achieved at the 24 hours GIXXER Endurance Challenge – The Ultimate Test held at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by a 155cc air-cooled engine, the Suzuki GIXXER SF 150 proved its mettle by completing 2,802.3 kilometers in 24 hours, reaffirming its superior performance. On the other hand, the Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 covered a remarkable 3,259.0 kilometers non-stop during the same period, highlighting the capability of its high-performance engine developed with the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). Making this feat even more impressive is that both motorcycles were stock models, with no technical changes showcasing their reliability and superior engineering. With this achievement, the Suzuki GIXXER series has secured a place in the Indian Book of Records.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The GIXXER Endurance Challenge reflects Suzuki’s commitment to delivering motorcycles that combine reliability, endurance, and superior performance. Achieving these national records highlights the robustness of our GIXXER series and underscores our engineering excellence. I want to extend my gratitude to the team of riders, engineers, and everyone involved in making this feat possible.”

For more information and updates, follow the journey on social media with hashtags: #GIXXEREnduranceChallenge, and #TheUltimateTest.