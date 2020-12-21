Sustained shedding of Active Caseload continues; drops to 3.03 Lakh after 161 days

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) today. This is the lowest in 161 days. The total active cases were 3,01,609 on 13th July, 2020.

India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.02% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the Total Active cases.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 24 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 24,337. 25,709 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The rising recoveries have also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.53% today.

The total recovered cases stand at 9,606,111. These are amongst the highest globally. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is bridging fast and presently stands at 93,02,472.

71.61% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,471 newly recovered cases. 2,627 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra.

79.20% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,711. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,811 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,978 new cases.

333 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 81.38% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (98). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 40 and 30 daily deaths, respectively.

India has one of the lowest deaths/mn population globally (105.7).

Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation & prompt hospitalization & Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400.

