Sustained shedding of Active Caseload (4.74%) continues;Total tests in India cross landmark of 14 Cr

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, only 38,772 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 6,561 cases from Active Caseload.

The contraction of India’s Active Caseload has ensured that India’s present active caseload of 4,46,952 consists of just 4.74% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.81% today. The total recovered cases stand at 88,47,600. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 84,00,648 i.e 19.8 times the active cases.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh have reported highest decline in Active Cases in the past one month.

Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are reporting a rise in the active caseload, on the other hand.

India has crossed a landmark milestone in its fight against COVID, with the total tests having crossed the 14 cr mark today. 8,76,173 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. India has ramped up its per day testing capacity to 15 lakh.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 78.31% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala reported 5,643 cases in the last 24 hours followed closely by Maharashtra which recorded 5,544 new cases. Delhi reported another 4,906 new cases yesterday.

76.94% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 6,325 persons recovering from COVID, Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries. Kerala registered another 5,861 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 4,362 new recoveries.

78.56% of the 443 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs. The national Case Fatality Rate has further dipped to 1.45%. India is one of the countries with the lowest deaths per million population globally (99.4 at present).

19.18% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 85 deaths. Delhi saw a fatality count of 68 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths.

Related

comments