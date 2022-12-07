Sustained Government eﬀorts result in increasing the number of recognized Startups from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 in 2022

New Delhi : Sustained Government eﬀorts in this direction have resulted in increasing the number of recognized Startups from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 in 2022 (as on 30th November 2022), Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question today.

The Government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country launched Startup India initiative on 16th January 2016.

In order to meet the objectives of the initiative, the Government unveiled an Action Plan for Startup India that laid the foundation of Government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. The Action Plan comprises of 19 action items spanning across areas such as “Simpliﬁcation and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry- academia partnership and incubation”.

Details of various programs undertaken under Startup India initiative since inception are placed at Annexure-I.

(b): As per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019, entities are recognized as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). 84,012 entities have been recognised as startups from across the country by the DPIIT as on 30th November 2022 . The State/ UT wise number of startups recognition by the DPIIT from the date of commencement of the Startup India initiative is placed at Annexure-II.

(c): Under Startup India Initiative, to provide capital at various stages of business cycle of a startup, the Government has implemented Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Both the Schemes are implemented on Pan-India basis.

The Fund of Funds for Startups Scheme was approved and established in June 2016 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, with contribution spread over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycle based on progress of implementation, to provide much-needed boost to the Indian startup ecosystem and enable access to domestic capital.

Under FFS, the Scheme does not directly invest in startups, instead provides capital to SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), known as daughter funds, who in turn invest money in growing Indian startups through equity and equity-linked instruments. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been given the mandate of operating this Fund through selection of suitable daughter funds and overseeing the disbursal of committed capital. AIFs supported under FFS are required to invest at least 2x of the amount committed under FFS in startups.

As on 30th November 2022, in the FFS, of the corpus of Rs. 10,000 crore, Rs. 7,527.95 crore has been approved (committed) to the AIFs. The State/ UT wise details are placed at Annexure-III.

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme has been approved for the period of 4 years starting from 2021-22. The Scheme aims to provide ﬁnancial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization. It has been implemented with effect from 1st April 2021.

Under SISFS, as per provisions of the Scheme, the Government has constituted an Experts Advisory Committee (EAC) which is responsible for the overall execution and monitoring of the SISFS. The EAC evaluates and selects incubators for allocation of funds under the Scheme. The selected incubators thereon shortlist the startups based on parameters outlined in Scheme guidelines.

As on 30th November 2022, in the SISFS, of the corpus of Rs. 945 crore, Rs. 455.25 crore has been approved to 126 incubators of which Rs. 186.15 crore has been disbursed. The State/ UT wise details are placed at Annexure-IV.

(d): Under Startup India Initiative, entities are recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as startups as per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019. As on 30th November 2022, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are the top five States/UTs in terms of number of recognised startups.

(e): Under Startup India Initiative, entities are recognized as startups by the DPIIT as per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019. The district-wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the States of Karnataka and Maharashtra during the last two years is placed at Annexure-V.

ANNEXURE-I

Programs Launched under Startup India initiative

The details of various programs undertaken by the Government to promote startups under Startup India initiative across the country are as under: