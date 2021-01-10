Sustained Decline in number of Daily Fatalities; daily deaths below 300 since the last 16 days

New Delhi: The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on effective clinical management of the hospitalized cases have ensured sustained decline in India’s Fatality Rate which is 1.44% today. With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care Protocol across government and private hospitals, the number of new deaths have dipped.

Less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country since the last 16 days.

As part of the COVID management and response policy, there has been a sharp focus of the Central Government on not only containing the COVID, but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID. Collaborative efforts of the Union and State/UT governments have resulted in strengthening of the health facilities across the country.

India has one of the lowest Deaths per Million population (109). Countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, USA, UK and Italy have much higher deaths per million population.

India’s present active caseload of 2,23,335 consists of just 2.14% of India’s Total Positive Cases. A recovery of 19,299 cases in the last 24 hours has ensured a decline of 855 cases from the Total Active Caseload.

The figure shows the change in the Active Cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded maximum positive change with an addition of 1,123 cases whereas Rajasthan shows maximum negative change with a drop of 672 cases.

Active Cases per million population in India are amongst the lowest in the world. The number for India is 162 whereas countries like Brazil, Russia, Germany, Italy, UK and USA have much higher active caseload per million population.

The total recovered cases are at 10,075,950 today. The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.42%.

79.12% of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw 5,424 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,401 and 1,167 new recoveries, respectively.

18,645 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 82.25% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 5,528 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,581 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,014 daily cases yesterday.

73.63% of the 201 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Seven States/UTs.

Maharashtra reported maximum deaths with 57 deaths. Kerala also saw a figure fatality count of 22 followed by 20 in West Bengal.

A total of 90 samples have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome.

