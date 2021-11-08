Suspense is over! Lionsgate Play announces the name of its first Indian original series “Hiccups & Hookups” starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar

Hyderabad : Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz has announced the release date of its first Indian original series production, “Hiccups and Hookups”. Lionsgate Play known for its edgy, quirky, and urban content library is set to create chatter with this bold and cheeky maiden title. This irreverent family dramedy will premiere on Friday, 26th November 2021, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. With celebrated director Kunal Kohli as showrunner, the series will feature a talented cast led by Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra and Ayn Zoya among others. The unique plot, focusing on a sibling duo, explores multiple layers of the lead characters and how they are dealing with their own challenges and baggage with each other.

Hiccups and Hookups centres around Vasudha Rao (Lara Dutta) a newly separated single mother living with her brother Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar) and her daughter Kavanya Khattar (Shinnova). The sassy yet heart-warming series opens doors to accept a dysfunctional family without any judgement. The lead characters coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising Vasudha’s teenage daughter. The closeness and honesty between the leads allows them to share the good, bad, and ugly side of their relationships with each other.

The super talented Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta known for essaying variety of characters is sure to be the talk of the town for her chemistry with the intense Prateik Babbar whose eyes speak a thousand words.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia said, “It gives us immense pleasure to finally reveal the name of our first Indian original series Hiccups & Hookups. We are certain the viewers are going to love the onscreen magic created by Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Kunal Kohli. With our first Indian original series we aim to stay true to our ethos of entertaining our audience with unique, bold and edgy content.”

Lionsgate Play is committed to innovation in its content, technology, pricing, and availability by making premium Hollywood and original content available in multiple Indian languages. The app is available to download across a broad array of platforms and devices in India including Google Play, Apple TV+ and Amazon Firestick. The app subscription is now available for 149 per month and 499 per year.