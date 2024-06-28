Suspected Anthrax Outbreak in Koraput’s Padeiguda Village: Two Test Positive

An anthrax outbreak is suspected in Padeiguda village, Koraput district, where two individuals have tested positive for the disease. Six samples were sent for testing, with two confirmed cases. The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) has advised the affected individuals to remain in isolation to prevent the disease from spreading. Koraput frequently experiences anthrax outbreaks, especially at the onset of the rainy season, with Lamataput, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Narayanpatana, and Bandhugam blocks reporting cases annually.