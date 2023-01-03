Sushil Baveja joins Jindal Stainless as the new CHRO

Gurugram : India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless,announced the appointment of Mr Sushil Baveja as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Mr Baveja comes with an experience of over three decades and will be responsible for driving people strategy, enhancing workplace culture, strengthening talent management, and enriching the organization’s growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless said, “In today’s competitive hiring landscape, great organisations are distinguished by their culture, leadership, andvalues. Our organisation is differentiated by its focus on customer satisfaction, creativity and innovation, and learning agility. We thus want to keep attracting the right talent and retaining highperformers.I am confident that Mr Baveja will be the driving force helping both the organisation and its peoplethrive.”

Mr Baveja comes with diverse experienceand has worked with some leading Indian and multinational organisations such as DCM Shriram Ltd, Alcatel, Cadbury India Ltd and Gillette India, among others.He is an alumnus of Institue of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad and has done theAdvanced Human Resource Executive Program (AHREP) in Human Resources Strategy from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan.

Talking about his new role,Mr Baveja said, “I am thrilled to join Jindal Stainless, an organisation that has set benchmarks not only in stainlesssteel manufacturing, but also in creating a cohesive work environment for its employees. The company is currently going through a very exciting phase in terms of business expansion and people practices. I am looking forward to propelling its growth story further.”