Suryoday Small Finance Bank Launches First-of-its-Kind Women-Managed Branches – Suryoday Roshni – in Ganjam, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB), one of the leading new-age digital banks in India, announced the launch of its all-exclusive women-managed branches—Suryoday Roshni. The very first in the SFB category, it’s an all-exclusive, women-managed branches, launched to fulfill the financial needs of microfinance customers.

The initial launch of Suryoday Roshni includes six Inclusive Finance Branches spread across India, with one branch situated in Konisi of Ganjam district, Odisha. Which are designed specifically to cater to the unique financial needs of women customers.

At present, the Suryoday Roshni network has a presence across six locations, including Govandi (Mumbai) and K.R. Pete & Ram Mandir (Karnataka), Konisi (Odisha), Vallioor, and Ganapathy (Tamil Nadu), with more than 50 highly trained staff. With this unique initiative, SSFB’s pan-India branch network now stands at 675+ branches, reiterating its commitment to provide accessible and convenient banking services to its customers.

Becoming the country’s first SFB to introduce all-exclusive Women-managed branches, Suryoday Roshni signifies a new milestone for SSFB. These branches will be exclusively managed by its women staff, creating a welcoming and supportive environment for customers seeking financial services.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. R. Baskar Babu, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, “Suryoday Small Finance Bank is committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. Suryoday Roshni, signifies SSFB’s commitment to empowering women and fostering financial independence. Suryoday Roshni will be an all-women dedicated branch led by highly trained and knowledgeable women’s staff who are capable of providing expert financial guidance tailored to our customer’s needs.”

He further added, “The initial launch includes 6 branches spread across various locations, providing a welcoming and comfortable environment for all customers to access a comprehensive suite of banking products and services. With Suryoday Roshni, the SSFB continues to showcase its commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Suryoday Roshni branches will offer the same comprehensive range of banking products and services, including savings accounts, loans, investments, and more. With this launch, SSFB aims to provide women with the convenience and comfort of banking with staff who understand their unique needs and financial goals, regardless of gender, background, or income level.