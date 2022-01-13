Surya Namaskar: one crore to be part of first ever global demonstration on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi : On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti and during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of AYUSH is hosting the first-ever global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme where about 10 million people will participate. On this occasion, Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, will address the people and give his message on Surya Namaskar and thereafter, MoS for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will share his thoughts about the event.

Keeping in view the recent upsurge of corona cases, the Ayush Ministry has advised to do ‘Surya Namaskar’ from home and upload videos on the links used for registration.

From 7:00 am to 7:30 am 13 rounds of Live Surya Namaskar will be conducted on DD National. During the programme, leading Yoga masters and gurus from global institutions will also share their messages. Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Director, MDNIY Dr. I. V. Basavaraddi will also address the event.