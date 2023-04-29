Survey: ‘Mann ki Baat’ connects India to Bharat

A special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) found that 76% of the Indian media persons believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to the countrymen. The progarmme has initiated a trend where people are now more aware of the things in other parts of the country and they have started appreciating them. 75% of the respondents feel that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has emerged as a platform, which introduces grass roots innovators working selflessly to ensure a significant difference in the lives of people living in remote areas of India.



According to IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, the study was conducted by the Outreach Department of the Institute between April 12 and 25, 2023. A total of 890 persons associated with the media—media persons, media faculty, media researchers and media students—from 116 media houses, academic institutions and universities across the country participated in the study. Of these, 326 were women and 564 were men. 66% of the respondents were between the age group of 18 and 25 years.



According to the respondents, ‘Knowledge about the Country’ and ‘PM’s Vision about the Country’ are the two important reasons which motivate them to listen to the programme. When the respondents were asked how they listen to the programme if they miss any episode, 63% said they prefer YouTube over the other mediums. 76% of the respondents feel that they are a participant in the democratic process by listening to PM Modi on various issues in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.



Prof. Dwivedi pointed out that the study also tried to understand which issue discussed by the Prime Minister in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ influenced the people’s most. In response, 40% of respondents mentioned ‘education’, while 26% said ‘information about grass roots innovators’ as the most influential topic.



The study also tried to understand with whom the people share information about the topics discussed in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. 32% respondents said they share their thoughts on the issues discussed in the programme with their family members, while 29% people said they discuss the topics with their friends and colleagues. Another interesting fact that emerged in the study was that 12% people use radio, 15% television and 37% use Internet based platforms to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’.



