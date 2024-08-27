Survey for Hidden Chambers in Ratna Bhandar Soon: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

Puri: In response to speculations about hidden chambers in Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today informed that a detailed survey is slated to commence shortly for clarity.

Harichandan, addressing the media, stated that after the removal of all storage units from the Ratna Bhandar’s interior and exterior, the emphasis will shift to undertaking repairs post-survey.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to examine with sophisticated technology to ascertain the existence of any subterranean passages or enclosures within the Ratna Bhandar’s confines. “The survey will shed light on any undisclosed passageways or concealed chambers,” affirmed Harichandan.

He also mentioned that following the completion of repairs, a stocktaking of the treasures will be executed. “The inventory exercise will adhere to the 1978 records for uniformity,” he concluded.