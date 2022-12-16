Survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report for seven High Speed Rail corridors has been undertaken : Ashwini Vaishnaw

At present, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is the only sanctioned High Speed Rail project in the country which is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan. Further, the Survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the following seven (7) High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors has been undertaken:

(i) Delhi – Varanasi

(ii) Delhi -Ahmedabad

(iii) Mumbai-Nagpur

(iv) Mumbai -Hyderabad

(v) Chennai – Bangalore – Mysore

(vi) Delhi – Chandigarh – Amritsar

(vii) Varanasi – Howrah

Further, the Government has given “in-principle” approval for pre-investment activity for the following two Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) Projects:-

(i) Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod Semi High Speed Rail (SilverLine) Project on Standard Gauge; and

(ii) Pune-Nasik Semi High Speed Rail Project on Broad Gauge Line.

Both the Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) projects are to be executed by Joint Venture company naming Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) of the State Governments of Kerala and Maharashtra respectively.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.