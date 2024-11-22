Surprise Visit by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to Odisha Niwas in New Delhi

New Delhi : In a surprise visit today, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, made an impromptu stop at the Odisha Niwas in New Delhi. The visit, which took place in the evening, was aimed at reviewing the ongoing activities at the State Guest House and interacting with Resident Commissioner, residents, officials and staff members stationed there.

During the visit, the Chief Minister took a detailed tour of the facility and expressed his satisfaction with the services and arrangements made for Odisha residents and visitors. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the facility to the highest standards as a reflection of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to excellence in hospitality. He also visited the newly handed over “Media Cell” of Odisha Niwas and appreciated the facilities provided for the convenience of the media persons belonging to Odia print media and electronic media.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to discuss various initiatives aimed at strengthening the State’s presence in the National Capital and ensuring better connectivity and services for Odia people living and visiting New Delhi. “This visit is part of our continuous efforts to ensure that Odisha Niwas serves as a welcoming space for all our people and visitors,” said the Chief Minister, highlighting the need for constant upgradation and efficient management of the facility. T

he Chief Minister’s visit, which was unannounced, comes as part of his ongoing commitment to ensure the welfare of Odisha residents and promote the State’s interests at the National level. This surprise visit of Hon’ble Chief Minister was highly appreciated by one and all present there and also become a talk among the Odia Communities in New Delhi.