Surgeon Vice Adm Anupam Kapur assumes charge as Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces)

Surgeon Vice Adm Anupam Kapur today assumed the charge of Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces) at the office of the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services. The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 27 June 1987.

Prior to taking over as the DGHS(Armed Forces), the Flag Officer served as the Command Medical Officer of the Western Naval Command. He has also commanded premier Indian Navy hospitals, INHS Asvini and INHS Sanjivani.

An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Surgeon Vice Admiral Kapur has specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology, further super-Specialized in Gynecological Endoscopy.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Surgeon Vice Adm Kapur has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal. He has also been commended twice by the Chief of the Naval Staff and by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (West) for his outstanding contributions to the Indian Navy and the Armed Forces Medical Services.