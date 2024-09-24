Surfacexpo 2024 – A Groundbreaking Event for the Surface Coating Industry

Bengaluru : Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North NGO, is proud to announce Surfacexpo 2024, an inaugural event dedicated to surface treatment, coating technologies, and allied industries. The event will take place from September 26-28, 2024, at The Grand Castle, Palace Grounds, Bangalore. This premier exhibition aims to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the nation to foster collaboration and promote cutting-edge advancements in the surface coating industry.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Labour & Employment, Government of India, will inaugurate the expo. Her presence at the event underscores the importance of this sector in India’s industrial and economic landscape.



Sanjay P. Bhat, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North, expressed his excitement for this landmark event, saying, “Surfacexpo 2024 is set to be a significant platform for professionals in the surface coating industry. It will not only showcase the latest technologies and products but will also create opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth in this fast-evolving industry.”



Nagaraj BS, Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North, added, “Our goal is to create an environment where businesses can explore new innovations, establish partnerships, and drive industrial growth. With top exhibitors from across India, we anticipate a high-quality footfall and invaluable business opportunities for everyone involved.”

Mayank Kaushik Chairperson of the event, and Vice President, of Bangalore North, added that This expo is a reflection of our collective vision to create opportunities for businesses to connect, collaborate, explore new technologies, form lasting partnerships, and drive industrial excellence.”

Surfacexpo 2024 will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing products and solutions from surface treatment chemicals, powder coating, painting, adhesives, oil separators, and more. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies, this event will cater to industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, packaging, and more.

Visitors can expect:

Interactive Exhibits

Networking Opportunities

8 Knowledge-Packed Seminars covering the latest trends in surface coating

Innovations in Surface Treatment Technologies

This event promises to be a key gathering for anyone involved in surface treatment and coatings, with a wide array of solutions and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Organized by Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North

Date: September 26-28, 2024

Venue: Grand Castle, Gate 6, Palace Grounds, Bangalore

Time: 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m