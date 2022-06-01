Surat Airport gearing up for holistic development with world-class facilities

New Delhi: Surat, the financial capital of Gujarat and hub for diamond and textile business in India, attracts air travelers in large numbers. Considering the magnificent rise in passenger traffic, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is extensively working towards the holistic development of the airport with a project cost of Rs 353 Crores.

The development project includes extension of existing terminal building from 8474 sqm to 25520 sqm. In addition to the extension of terminal building, the expansion of apron from five parking bays to 18 Parking bays and construction of parallel taxi track (2905 m X 30 m) work is also in progress.

After completion of project, the new state-of –the-art extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1200 Domestic and 600 International passengers’ during peak hours making the annual passenger capacity of 2.6 Million. Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, In-Line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers. The new terminal building will also have a parking area with capacity for 475 cars.

The terminal will be a 4-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat. More than 58% of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by 31st December 2022.

Surat Airport caters to a large number of business community across the country, as it is directly connected to 16 cities across the country. The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region.