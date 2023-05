New Delhi: Supreme Court upholds the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ‘ Jallikattu’ in the State. SupremeCourt says the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, substantially minimises pain & suffering to animals.

Supreme Court dismisses all the pleas challenging the validity of states’ laws allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu and bullock cart races. Supreme Court says ‘Jallikattu’ is a part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.