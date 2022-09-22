The Supreme Court today appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association and preparing electoral college.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country.

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by15th December, 2022.

The Apex Court also gave its permission to Rajeev Mehta, who is currently the secretary general of IOA, and Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of IOA, to participate in the forthcoming meeting with the International Olympic Committee scheduled to be held on27th September.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on 8th September issued a final warning to IOA to resolve its governance issues and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body will ban India.