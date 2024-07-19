Supreme Court to Review Plea Alleging Sexual Harassment by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea from a woman staff member of the West Bengal Raj Bhawan who alleges sexual harassment by Governor CV Ananda Bose. The plea challenges the immunity granted to the Governor under Article 361 of the Constitution. The Court has sought assistance from the Attorney General and issued a notice regarding the staff member’s complaint.
