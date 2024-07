The Supreme Court will consider setting up a constitution bench to hear challenges against the passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as money bills, allegedly to bypass the Rajya Sabha. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal to list the petitions. The court plans a seven-judge bench to address the validity of such laws being passed as money bills.