National Supreme Court Stays NCPCR’s Funding Halt to Madrasas

**EDS: FILE PHOTO FOR AYODHYA CASE RELATED STORIES** New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, said parties to the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case can amicably resolve the matter through mediation if they want to and that it wants day-to-day hearings in the case to be concluded by October 18. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI9_18_2019_000063B) *** Local Caption ***