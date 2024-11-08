Supreme Court Replaces Summer Vacation with Partial Working Days

The Supreme Court, under Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has scrapped the traditional summer vacation, renaming it as “partial working days.” A circular was issued to amend the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, specifying the new structure. The Court will now operate in two terms: the first term after partial working days, ending before the Christmas and New Year holidays, and the second term beginning after those holidays. The partial working days, along with holidays, will not exceed 95 days, excluding Sundays. This change aims to streamline the Court’s working schedule.