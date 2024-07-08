NationalTop News

Supreme Court Rejects Menstrual Leave PIL, Recommends Centre Consult Stakeholders

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking menstrual leave for women employees, urging the Centre to engage with stakeholders and state governments to consider a model policy. The court noted that while menstrual leave could boost female workforce participation, mandating it might lead to women being excluded from the workforce. The court emphasized that protective measures should not disadvantage women and directed the petitioner to present his case to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

