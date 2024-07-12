NationalTop News

Supreme Court Provides Interim Relief to Arvind Kejriwal

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in the Delhi excise policy case, referring his petition against his ED arrest to a larger bench. The Court noted his 90-day incarceration and status as an elected leader. Kejriwal’s lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, called it a significant victory but noted he remains in custody due to a pending CBI case bail. Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21, faces money laundering charges related to the now-cancelled 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.