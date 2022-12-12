OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Supreme Court orders Odisha Police DG and Sambalpur IGP’s to present before the apex court over lawyers agitation in Sambalpur

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Supreme Court furious over Odisha Police DG and Sambalpur IGP’s failure in controlling the agitation by the lawyers demanding  High Court bench in Sambalpur , today , ordered them to appear before the apex court .

Besides, the officials has been asked to be present themselves via video -conferencing on Wednesday, respectively.

As per reports, tension erupted over clashes between police and agitating lawyers at Kacheri Chhack in Sambalpur today .

Notably, earlier, looking into the matter Supreme Court had passed an order to the Bar Council Of India to suspend the license of lawyers taking part in strike and dismissing court practices in Odisha .

